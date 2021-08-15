WATCH | Dancing Dad From US Ricky Pond Grooves To 'Chak De India' Song, Netizens Go Gaga

As India celebrates the 74th Independence Day, wishes from across the world have been pouring in. Now, Ricky Pond, the American dad who posts interesting dance reels on Instagram, has posted a video which shows him grooving to the Chak De India movie title track. Ricky Pond, dressed in an Indian attire, performs some moves while dancing to the song.

Ricky Pond has shared the video on Instagram and has mentioned the Independence Day in the caption. Pond has also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for making his country proud. The video showcases Pond dressed in a white Indian attire. In the video, Pond can be seen swaying to the Chak De India song. Chak De India song is from the 2007 Bollywood Film Chak De India, starring Shah Rukh Khan as the male actor.

Since the moment it was shared, Pond's video has garnered over 46,320 likes. Netizens, amazed by his dance moves, took to the comments section to praise him. Some of the users also thanked him for performing on the song on the Independence Day. One user commented, "Omggggg, so so so amazing this is." Another user commented, "Thankyou so much for showing this kind of love for India love from India." And yet another individual commented, "How sweet Ricky... It's our 75th year of Indian Independence and u dancing for our song makes it so special. Thank you so much!" For the unversed, Ricky Pond is a content creator on Instagram with 470K followers. He is famously known as the Dancing Dad, who posts videos in which he can be seen shaking a leg to iconic Bollywood numbers. Check out some user reactions.

Ricky Pond frequently posts videos of him dancing to popular Bollywood tunes on social media. Recently, Ricky Pond shared another video in which he could be seen swaying to Kriti Sanon's Param Sundari, a song from her recently released film Mimi. The caption of the video read, "Can you groove like #ParamSundari?" Ricky Pond released a video collage in which he could be seen dancing to the song while dressed in an Indian attire through one of the windows. Ricky could be seen synchronising his movements with Monalisa, an Instagram user who has also posted a video of her dancing to the same music.

IMAGE: Ricky.pond/Instagram

