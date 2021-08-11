Watch: Dog Helps Owner Pushing A Stranded Car Out Of Floodwaters In Scotland

There is no denying that a dog's most defining trait is its loyalty to its owner. A perfect example of this was seen when a video went viral on social media showing a dog helping his owner push a stranded car out of heavy flooding in Scotland's Glasgow city. The video shows a woman named Lori Gillies pushing a car out of flooded water, it is then, her dog Puck swams around and puts his paws onto the back of the car in pursuit of pushing it out of the water. Later, Gillies shared the video clip on Facebook and wrote that it was shot by a local man named David Keel. She wrote, "Just doing a good deed helping this car and its owners get to drier land. Someone has filmed it and sent it to their pal, who sent it to my pal who sent it to me. Puck really is the best dog in the whole wide world.".

Dog rewarded with special dinner

It is worth mentioning here that the video has now garnered over 5,200 shares and close to 4,000 likes on Facebook. As reported by the Daily Record, 33-year-old Gillies also rewarded her dog with a special dinner treat for his commendable effort. "Puck and I were out on our usual walk when we found a car stuck in the floodwater. There were two women inside the car and I went down to give them a hand. We have never really witnessed flood as bad as that there", Lori told Daily Record.



Earlier on August 9, a man in Glasgow had shared a video of a "mermaid" swimming on a flooded street across his house. When he took a closer look, he realised it was a woman who was dressed in a fancy mermaid costume and making the most of the flooded conditions. It is pertinent to mention here that various parts of Scotland continue to be battered by heavy downpours, with some roads in Glasgow completely submerged by rainwater. The authorities have also urged locals to take extra care while driving on roads. According to a report, Glasgow saw the worst of the bad weather on Sunday, August 8, and the whole country was put under flood alert.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.