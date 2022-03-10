Watch: Dog's Cutest Reaction To Its Owner Magically Making Its Toy Disappear Is Hilarious

Magic never fails to lay its charm upon people from all age groups, and it's definitely not everyone's game to play. However, what if you hear that animals are also able to respond to the same stimuli as humans do? That would be a major deal of amusement to many, no doubt. As if proof for the same, a video featuring a man tricking his pet dog using its toy and the dog's reaction to it is garnering hilarious reactions from netizens.

Do you remember coming across the first magic tricks that you may have ever witnessed? Or the first trick that you yourself might have tried out? If you do, what was your response to it? The first trick will always be a special memory for anyone. Likewise, the aforementioned dog's reaction to the magic trick proves that magic will always have the same reactions for everyone, let it be humans or animals.

This video was shared on TikTok around two years back. However, the clip resurfaced recently and left the viewers entertained. Recently, the video was reshared by a Reddit user under the caption, "This made me smile.” As if proving the caption true, the video had seriously left a smile on everybody's face.

Where did the toy gone?

In the said video, a man was seen sitting on the floor alongside his pet dog. The owner held a toy in his hand which he used to trick his dog. He performed the magic trick and made the toy in his hand disappear, much to the amusement of his dog as well as the viewers. The dog's cutest reaction to the trick was loved by netizens as the viewership and like count for the video keeps surging. The video was posted on the Reddit 12 hours ago and it garnered 7.9k upvotes and a flurry of 'aww' comments.

Image Credit: Reddit/@roCky3131