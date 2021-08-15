WATCH: Elephant And Calf Falls Into Pit; Nighttime Rescue Op By Officials Wins Internet

A heartwarming video is doing rounds on social media, showcasing the nighttime rescue of an elephant and her calf who had fallen into a pit by mistake and was unable to come out of it. The incident took place at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya and was captured on camera. Sheldrick Wildlife shared the video on Twitter exhibiting how rescuers saved the duo. It wrote," Nighttime rescue to free a hopelessly trapped elephant mother and calf. The pair had fallen into a cesspit and couldn’t climb out by themselves. Fortunately, help arrived in time to spare this duo from a tragic end [sic]," sharing a blog link that explains the incident in detail. "The cesspit had been capped, but failed rains have created extremely challenging conditions for wildlife in the region, and we believe the pair was lured to the pit by the smell of water within. The calf, who was less than three years old, must have climbed atop the lid and fallen through. While attempting to rescue her baby, the mother soon followed in her wake. As a result, both were hopelessly stuck in the pit’s cavernous depths,” reads a part of the blog.

Take a look at the video here:

Night time rescue to free a hopelessly trapped elephant mother and calf. The pair had fallen into a cesspit and couldn’t climb out by themselves. Fortunately, help arrived in time to spare this duo from a tragic end: https://t.co/nMkSRmS9VG pic.twitter.com/mNe7tFzlll — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 13, 2021

Netizens heaped praises on officials for rescue operation

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya. It was founded in 1977. After being shared on Friday, August 13, the video has garnered 8,000 views and 1,400 likes by netizens. People, happy with the rescue of the elephant, took to the comments section to praise the officials. One user commented, "What an amazing rescue! There are not enough words of gratitude to express how thankful I, and clearly many others, are for the life-saving work you do. This story was so heartwarming (as are all of them!)[sic]." Another comment read, "Thank you! I don't know you all personally, but the work you're doing is beyond appreciated....[sic]." "You really are the most devoted amazing people. Thank god there’s people like you in the world x [sic], commented a user. Check out some user reactions.

What an amazing rescue! There are not enough words of gratitude to express how thankful I, and clearly many others, are for the life saving work you do. This story was so heartwarming (as are all of them!). 🐘❤️🐾 — Di M 🐾 (@DiLM4) August 13, 2021

Thank you! I don't know you all personally, but the work you're doing is beyond appreciated.... — Renee (@ReneeSw70) August 13, 2021

You really are the most devoted amazing people. Thank god there’s people like you in the world x — Vikki (@vixx2807) August 13, 2021

Thank you. I’ve just visited your shop again and bought a couple of things and added a donation (only small but hopefully it all helps) 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Julie (@jujules3) August 13, 2021

Image Credit: Sheldrick Wildlife/Twitter

