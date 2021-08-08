WATCH | Employee Stands On Tiny Stool In Supermarket When Asked For Formal Resignation

Employees frequently come up with creative methods to bid a corporation farewell. Some resignations and final days are dramatic enough to catch the attention of internet users around the world, even if most are emotional in nature. A former McDonald's employee went viral a few weeks ago for his vicious resignation note, which he left behind in the drive-thru where he worked.

A employee who works in a Louisville Kentucky outlet left a direct message for both customers and his bosses. "We are closed because I am quitting and despise this job," it said. Now, the creative resignation of a former Tesco employee has gone viral, causing internet hysteria.

The resignation went viral after a video was shared on Reddit by the employee himself. He explained that his employers wanted a formal resignation after he informed them about his departure. He gave exactly what they asked for - but with a lot of 'style and class'. As the suited employee stood on a tiny stool in the middle of the supermarket, his assistant read the resignation letter out aloud to all customers to take note of. Watch the video here:

The letter stated: “These six long arduous years have caused me to grow quite weary. Whilst I have revelled and laboured with my subordinates, my knees have grown weak and the grease from my elbows has depleted.”

"It is not for every man to accept large packages into their backdoor. Nonetheless, this was my duty. I have wandered endless aisles, searching for sections incomplete...but my shoulders carry the weight of the worker's burden," it went on to add.

The employee acknowledged three people named Chris, John, and Steve at the end. "To say his name is to be remembered is a grotesque overstatement. I finish this letter with many thanks to my former comrades and I hereby submit my formal resignation," the letter stated in conclusion.

Netizens' Reaction

The video has garnered a variety of responses from users on Reddit. One user went on to write, "Love the end bit before it cuts off …steps down then says “Alright, see you later!” "The next time an employee quits, your work will be like "well you have to submit a form.... er, a business-casual resignation letter", wrote another user. A third user expressed, "I write this letter from a place of sorrow and regret. I can relate."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.