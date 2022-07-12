WATCH: Group Of Boys Dance To Truck’s 'Naagin Horn' On Road; Leaves Netizens Divided

It is often said that Indians can dance to any sort of music, all we need is a good enough reason. Recently, a video in which a group of boys can be seen grooving to the music of a truck’s horn has gone viral. The video is breaking the internet because of the hilarious dance moves that the boys are performing while the truck driver is honking signalling the boys to move aside and clear the way.

The viral video shows that the boys after listening to the truck’s horn parked their vehicles on the side of the road and started dancing to the music while the driver kept pressing the horn to make his way.

This all started when the truck entered the site blaring its horn with the Naagin dance tune. As soon as the boys heard the sound of the horn, they could not resist themselves and started dancing, some were even seen crawling on the road.

Watch the viral video below:

🇺🇸: This Kanye concert was so dope

🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/D28ZUXytqd — Ashish Singh 🪁 (@ashzingh) July 11, 2022

Soon after the video was shared on social media, it received mixed reactions from the users. While some took it light-heartedly, some believed that such actions can lead to traffic disruption.

Netizens divided over viral video

Commenting on the video, one user said, “With friends you can do anything.” Another user said, “Boys will be boys.”

With friends you can do anything 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l1aZ1zLmi9 — aman maurya (@iaman751781) July 12, 2022

Boys will be boys — Yashaswi Yadav (@Yesuswee_) July 12, 2022

Some even shared funny memes. Take a look:

I appreciate the driver's spirit here 🍻 pic.twitter.com/JC8MXlbNX0 — say 2 shashi (@say2shashi) July 12, 2022

Some netizens, on the other hand, criticised the act. One user wrote, “Blocking the road. Celebrating cannot be at the cost of others. (sic)”