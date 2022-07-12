Last Updated:

WATCH: Group Of Boys Dance To Truck’s 'Naagin Horn' On Road; Leaves Netizens Divided

The video shows a group of boys parking their vehicles and dancing to a truck honking its horn, due to the unique sound it had. Watch here.

Viral video

It is often said that Indians can dance to any sort of music, all we need is a good enough reason. Recently, a video in which a group of boys can be seen grooving to the music of a truck’s horn has gone viral. The video is breaking the internet because of the hilarious dance moves that the boys are performing while the truck driver is honking signalling the boys to move aside and clear the way.

The viral video shows that the boys after listening to the truck’s horn parked their vehicles on the side of the road and started dancing to the music while the driver kept pressing the horn to make his way. 

This all started when the truck entered the site blaring its horn with the Naagin dance tune. As soon as the boys heard the sound of the horn, they could not resist themselves and started dancing, some were even seen crawling on the road. 

Watch the viral video below: 

Soon after the video was shared on social media, it received mixed reactions from the users. While some took it light-heartedly, some believed that such actions can lead to traffic disruption. 

Netizens divided over viral video

Commenting on the video, one user said, “With friends you can do anything.” Another user said, “Boys will be boys.”

Some even shared funny memes. Take a look: 

Some netizens, on the other hand, criticised the act. One user wrote, “Blocking the road. Celebrating cannot be at the cost of others. (sic)”

