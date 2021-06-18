Watch: Hippo Smashes Watermelon And Shares With Buddy; Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

A footage of a hippopotamus cracking open a watermelon in a powerful bite and sharing it with his friend has amazed the netizens. Shared on Twitter by the San Antonio Zoological Society in Texas the footage features the animals relishing the fruit in their cages in the scorching weather. The summer fruit staple watermelon was offered to the creature by the zoo caretakers, and the hippo, in a compassionate gesture is seen smashing the fruit and sharing the meal with the companions. The 51-second clip mesmerized the netizens as they were amazed by their shared goals.

As the clip opens, the animal is seen delighted being given what appears to be its favourite fruit. As the carer approaches further the happy hippo snatches the melon and eagerly breaks it open in a swift go, he then splits the share with his companion in the cage. “Aw, they split it with their friend,” a netizen said. “Who doesn’t like watermelon in the summer,” another stated. “That's the way to eat watermelon,” meanwhile a third said. “The hippo is fed a whole watermelon and passersby watch on as it crunches down on it with one bite,” said the zoo as they shared the awe-inspiring footage.

What better way to kick off summer than a good old fashioned hippo watermelon smash?! 🍉🦛☀️ pic.twitter.com/zjMVARtxpq — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) June 9, 2021

Angry hippo chases boaters

Earlier similarly, a displeased hippo chased a group of safari visitors in Kenya that had to run for their lives on their speedboat through Lake Victoria. The scary encounter was caught on camera by a visitor named Dicken Muchena, who was sightseeing in a speedboat with his three friends. The clip, which has taken the internet by storm, showed four hippopotamuses dropping their heads in the water, but the group of friends had no idea what else the trip had in store for them. In the video, one can see the hippos in the lake while the speedboat approached. Suddenly, one of the giant animals than can be seen charging at the boat riders, giving them the shock of their life. One can also hear the huge mammal an angry guttural sound as it started chasing the speedboat.

