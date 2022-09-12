Watch: How A Driver Overcomes A 36-second Elephant Chase, Driving A Bolero Backwards

The saying from the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie - ‘The only thing that matters is who is behind the wheel’ was held true by a driver recently driving around tourists in the Kabini reserve forest, who drove the car in reverse gear with utmost calm and sort of defeated a 50-step elephant chase, thus in a way successfully keeping the tourists unharmed from the elephant.

The 36-second video shared by the Chairperson of the Mahindra and Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra begins with the Elephant beginning to chase the car - a Bolero - at the Kabini reserve in Karnataka. With front of the car facing the massive animal, it meant that the driver had to drive the car backwards whilst simultaneously keeping his attention on the elephant and the car mirror and he did an excellent job of it.

The video has garnered over 290.1K views with several retweets. As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, the netizens came up with a variety of responses. Some praised the driver's skills, while others criticised human interference in animals' lives.

This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool. pic.twitter.com/WMb4PPvkFF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2022

Elephant chases the car, later gives up and runs away in the wilderness of the jungle

The video begins with the Elephant beginning to chase the car from the left and gradually beginning to pick up the pace, to the extent that it even attempted to push the car from the right but was unsuccessful in doing so and finally gave up after a 50-step sprint, running away into the wilderness of the Kabini reserve forest.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool.”

Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra