Watch: Huge 'tornado' Made Of Swarms Of Mosquitoes Seen In Argentina; Video Baffles People

A motorist in Argentina was left shocked after they spotted a large twister-like shape thrashing about in the sky, only to discover the shape was made up of mosquitoes. A video emerged on the internet which shows a tornado that is moving. But, as you move closer, you find it isn't a tornado at all but it's actually a swarm of mosquitoes. The video has been recorded by a driver on Route 74 between General Madariaga and Pinamar in Argentina. The clip of the bizarre incident has gone viral online.

Tornado of mosquitoes sighted

The video was posted on Twitter and during the video, the driver can be heard saying "It's getting bigger and bigger, I have never seen anything like this before". The horrifying giant storm of mosquitoes that looks like a tornado shocked the drivers in Argentina. Initially, it seemed like a normal yet scary twister that they could not escape. However, as they approached it, they realised that it was mosquitoes that were causing it. Take a look at the video

'Tornados' de mosquitos en la Ruta 74 que conecta General Madariaga con Pinamar. ðŸŒªðŸ¦ŸðŸ˜²

Vía @FMLaMarea. pic.twitter.com/ImPGksJI80 — Christian Garavaglia (@ChGaravaglia) February 24, 2021

Juan Jose Garcia, a researcher at the Centre for Parasitological and Vector Studies (CEPAVE) told local media that heavy rains caused flooding which resulted in stagnant water leading to a large number of female mosquitoes laying their eggs. He added that this often leads to insects coming into the city. He said that these insects are not a threat to humans but can affect farming activities. Further, he added, that this will stop within 15 days as these insects might die in that period. The locals in the area have also asked authorities to fumigate the flying pests.

The Directorate of Zoonosis of the municipality of Pinamar responded to the requests of people claiming that fumigation would be ineffective as it would only kill a tiny fraction of the mosquito population in the area", reported The Daily Mail. According to The Daily Mail, locals in the area are advised to use insect repellent. They have also been advised to keep water sources covered when they aren't in use.

Netizens were also scared to see these mosquitoes while some made fun of the situation. One user wrote, "Those days are not far, when mosquitoes will kidnap you, for not giving them blood." Another user wrote, "A mosquito tornado in Argentina : Never seen this.” "I've witnessed tornadoes and mosquitos quite frequently (relatively speaking), but never a mosquito tornado", wrote another individual. See the netizens reaction.

