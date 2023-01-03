Watch | Indian-Canadian Dancers Groove To 'Dola Re' Clad In Ghagras On NYC Street

A popular Indian dancer, living in the US, is going viral for making a Canadian man dance to Bollywood beats. Jainil Mehta, a Gujarati man who lives in New York, shared a new reel on Instagram, where he collaborated with a professional dancer from Canada.

While Jainil is a choreographer and is often seen dancing to Bollywood songs on the streets of New York City, wearing a flowy skirt, this is one of the rare times that Alex could be seen grooving to desi beats. In the new video, the Indian-Canadian duo can be seen grooving to the popular song ‘Dola Re,’ starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene from the hit film ‘Devdas’.

"When 2 dancers 'Dola' together in New York City! RIP TO OUR FEET," Jainil wrote in the caption. Their collab reel has racked up over 2.3 million views and 268k likes. Netizens were impressed with their graceful moves in ghagras. They applauded the duo for their perfect co-ordination.

Watch the viral video of men dancing in ghagras to ‘Dola Re’’ on NYC streets here:

About Jainil and ‘Men in Skirts’ journey

In an old Instagram post, Jainil shared his story of how he started dancing in skirts at a young age and how his family supported him to pursue his passion.

"I began my dance journey when I was 7. I used to steal my mother's dupattas and skirts, lock the room, play some romantic music and twirl. I never realised why I locked myself up - probably because I felt it was strange for men to wrap around a skirt or cloth around the waist. I started wearing skirts in my dances. Dance has always made me feel secure and known and this was the perfect way for me to face my fear and the society."

In another post, Jainil talked about his journey from a kid who loved dancing in his mother's skirts in a locked room to a professional dancer in the US. "At 18, I moved to LA to study dance professionally. Even though I learnt mixed forms, I never abandoned my thought of wearing skirts. During my education, I learnt to be more free in my thoughts & speech. So, I randomly decided to use social media to face my fear of wearing skirts & started posting my videos. I thought, 'I want to be that carefree child again'. Unknowingly I'd also become the voice of so many men who supported gender neutral clothing, couldn't talk about it," he wrote in the caption.

He added, "It was a bold move but when during one of my shoots on the streets, an Indian family just stopped by & watched me with pride in their eyes & said that, 'people like you make us proud of our culture!', that was enough for me to keep going!"