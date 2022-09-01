Last Updated:

Watch: 'Intelligent' Crow Helps Hedgehog Cross Road, Leaves Netizens Amused

A video involving a hedgehog and crow is going viral on social media. The video shows an interesting interaction between the two animals. Watch.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Hedgehog

Image: @Shanti_Tasha/Twitter


Nature is often referred to as the best teacher, and every now and then an encounter with an animal can offer valuable lessons. Animals can also provide amusement with their antics and activities, and  with the advent of fast internet, access to interesting anecdotes through pictures and video of animals have increased manifold. While sometimes they are meant to educate, on several occasions they simply offer unparalleled entertainment.   

An interesting video involving a hedgehog and crow recently surfaced online and is viral on social media. The video appears to show an interesting interaction between the two vastly different animals.

The viral video opens up to show the hedgehog and the crow standing in the middle of a road. As the video progresses, the crow can be seen trying to push the hedgehog, in what appears like an attempt to help the little animal cross the road. The crow can be seen continuously pushing the hedgehog from the back till they reach the corner of the road. The video was shared by Tansu YEĞEN on Twitter with the caption, "A bird telling a hedgehog to hurry across because it's dangerous".

READ | Nitish Kumar gets super awkward when KCR asked on PM face for 2024; Dynamic goes viral

'Crows are so smart', say netizens 

The viral video has garnered around 4.6 million views and has accumulated around 206.4K likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Nature can surprise you sometimes". A second user wrote, "This is the sweetest thing ever". A third user wrote, "This bird should get a medal of braveness".

READ | Amul celebrates 'Kala Chashma' trend with topical as Bollywood remix hit goes viral

(Image: @Shanti_Tasha/Twitter)

READ | After shocking video goes viral; Man charged with hate crime for abusing Indian in US
READ | After Team India, Hong Kong cricketers' dance on 'Kala Chashma' goes viral; WATCH
READ | 'Adipurush': Conceptual artwork of Prabhas as Lord Ram goes viral, fans chime 'can't wait'
First Published:
COMMENT