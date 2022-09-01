Watch: 'Intelligent' Crow Helps Hedgehog Cross Road, Leaves Netizens Amused

Nature is often referred to as the best teacher, and every now and then an encounter with an animal can offer valuable lessons. Animals can also provide amusement with their antics and activities, and with the advent of fast internet, access to interesting anecdotes through pictures and video of animals have increased manifold. While sometimes they are meant to educate, on several occasions they simply offer unparalleled entertainment.

An interesting video involving a hedgehog and crow recently surfaced online and is viral on social media. The video appears to show an interesting interaction between the two vastly different animals.

The viral video opens up to show the hedgehog and the crow standing in the middle of a road. As the video progresses, the crow can be seen trying to push the hedgehog, in what appears like an attempt to help the little animal cross the road. The crow can be seen continuously pushing the hedgehog from the back till they reach the corner of the road. The video was shared by Tansu YEĞEN on Twitter with the caption, "A bird telling a hedgehog to hurry across because it's dangerous".

A bird telling a hedgehog to hurry across because it's dangerous🦔🕊 pic.twitter.com/3POcD2eLpj — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) August 31, 2022

'Crows are so smart', say netizens

The viral video has garnered around 4.6 million views and has accumulated around 206.4K likes. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Nature can surprise you sometimes". A second user wrote, "This is the sweetest thing ever". A third user wrote, "This bird should get a medal of braveness".

crows are so intelligent — Sandeep Jadhav (@Sandeep_iCare) August 31, 2022

Nature can surprise you sometimes — PierreL 💙🇺🇦💛 (@PierreL095) August 31, 2022

This is the sweetest thing ever — Wolverine3k (was whoamireally) (@IreallyWhoam) August 31, 2022

This bird should get a medal of braveness. — Zmart Zatja (@KatjaMeffert) August 31, 2022

