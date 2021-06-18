WATCH: Kerala Man Digs A Well On His Own; Netizens Calls Him 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Man'

Whenever it comes to tales about the irrepressible human spirit, the Internet has enough to offer. Most of the time, these are ordinary people who, through their dedication, achieve exceptional results. One such individual is a Kerala man who opted to dig a well on his own. The video has gone viral on Twitter, with many calling it a showcase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which refers to "self-reliant India."

A young man single handedly digs a well , including lifting the soil and dumping it on the side somewhere in Kerala . Ingenuity at it's best. Video : From friends. #groundwater pic.twitter.com/TU8EiTR6ag — zenrainman (@zenrainman) June 15, 2021

Kerala man digs a well all by himself

On the Internet, we've all seen uplifting viral videos that rekindle our faith in humanity. This viral clip, which was shared by Twitter user Zenrainman, sends a strong message about intelligence and hard work. The man is shown in the video excavating the well, gathering the soil, lifting it, and depositing it on the ground above. While sharing a video on Twitter, Zenrainman wrote, "A young man single-handedly digs a well, including lifting the soil and dumping it on the side somewhere in Kerala. Ingenuity at its best. Video: From friends. #groundwater"

As the video went viral on social media, netizens started expressing their interpretation. One of the users wrote, "That’s some engineering!!" Another wrote, "When you are alone you realize your potential." One of the Twitter users got so impressed that he called him "One man army." Observing that the man was using a pully system for digging a well, a Twitter user wrote, "Simple machine at its best".

When you are alone you realize your potential. — Sucheta Gautham (@sucheta_g) June 16, 2021

That’s some engineering!! — PR (@sanzpreet) June 16, 2021

Netizens praise 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' man

Aatmanirbhara man!!! Salute! — Anand Yadwad (@anandyadwad) June 18, 2021

Very nice..it's shocking he is so much hard working..this man is an inspiration to all young men and ladies out there ....a big applaud 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👌🏼👌🏼 — Jessica Paul (@Laughef2501Paul) June 16, 2021

Amazing! — Chethan Thimmappa (@che2on) June 16, 2021

Not only this, one user compared his deed with PM Modi's vision "Aatmnirbhar Bharat." While praising the man, Ashton D'Sa, a Twitter user wrote, "Amazing. Simply loved every aspect of it." One user said, "Very nice..it's shocking he is so much hard-working..this man is an inspiration to all young men and ladies out there ....a big applaud." A few others commented: "Amazing!!, "confident", "Amazing engineering", "Aatmanirbharat man!!! Salute!" and much more.

Picture Credit: @Zenrainman/ Twitter

