What's Laminar Flow? Here's Video Example That's Viral On Internet

Laminar flow simply is a state of water where it flows so smoothly that it appears to be solid. Scientifically, Laminar flow is a movement management defined by high energy spread and low energy convection. Recently, a video example of Laminar flow went viral on Twitter. A Twitter user named Vala Afshar shared the video and wrote, "When water flows so smoothly it looks solid. This effect is called Laminar flow". Take a look at the Laminar flow's viral video.

When water flows so smoothly it looks solid. This effect is called Laminar flow. pic.twitter.com/jt7Bpq7hDL — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 13, 2020

Several netizens have reacted to this video. On September 14, Vala Afshar took to his Twitter handle and shared this video. Here in the video one can see the running water movement without any obstruction. Many of the users were unaware and shocked seeing the viral video. One of the netizens wrote, "How comes, it seems camera filters", while another commented, "Looks like film trick right, but it isn't". The tweet went viral on social media and amused the audience. Check out some more comments below.

How comes, it seems camera filters — Ibrahim Albatli (@ibatly) September 13, 2020

Looks like film trick right, but it isnt😜 https://t.co/F8NdvCqJe7 — Abubakar Saddiq umar (@abusaddiq1301) September 14, 2020

What is Laminar flow?

This is a type of fluid, generally in a gaseous or liquid state. Laminar flow is a type of flow-through which the fluid moves effortlessly or in regular paths, indifference to turbulent flow, during which the fluid suffers irregular vibrations and mixing. Laminar flow is also called streamline flow. During this flow, the speed, pressure, and other flow properties in the fluid remain constant. Over the horizon surface, Laminar flow is considered containing thin layers, or laminae, all parallel to each other. Even though the water or fluid in relation to the horizontal surface is still, all the other layers slide over each other.

How is Laminar flow useful?

Laminar flow has several benefits for scientific researchers. It is used to distribute volumes of air or prevent airborne contaminants from entering an area. Laminar flow can be useful to keep airborne viruses away from any area. Laminar flow covers are used to eliminate contaminants from sensitive processes in science, electronics and medicine. Air curtains made from Laminar flow covers are frequently used in commercial settings to keep heated or refrigerated air from passing through doorways.

