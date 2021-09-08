Watch Lemur Brothers Bently & Beemer Share A Meal In A Heartwarming Video; Internet Melts

These days animals are ruling the internet by their adorable acts. Sometimes, their delightful activities are enough to bring a smile to the faces of lakhs of netizens. When it comes to the videos of Lemurs, Smithsonian's National Zoo always upload heart-melting pictures and videos of animals that are difficult to ignore. One such video of lemur brothers playing with a ball and sharing meals has again left the internet in awe. The one-minute video shared by Zoo authority shows, two lemur brothers, Bentley and Beemer who made their public debut at the end of July, were seen playing with different enrichment items that they received from the zoo authorities. The adorable video has now won the hearts of millions of social media users. Watch the viral video here:

The video starts with the brothers sharing a meal. As it proceeds, it shows them playing together with a red coloured ball in an adorable way. Again, the video ends while the brothers enjoying their meal in the same bucket.

According to the statement released by the zoo authority, three-year-old collared lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer arrived at the Zoo in May and made their public debut at the end of July. "Bentley and Beemer have sweet personalities and warmed up to keepers very quickly. We added some new items to their diet, including acorn squash and mixed nuts, which they seem to enjoy. Beemer is especially fond of food. Sometimes, when Bentley is busy exploring, Beemer will lag behind and eat instead!" read the statement released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Netizens' reacted to the lemur brother's viral video

As usual, this time too, the netizens were quick to respond to the video that was shared by the zoo authorities with the caption: Look out for two friendly new faces at Lemur Island! Three-year-old collared lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer made their debut at the end of July. Meanwhile, the video is now viral with over thirty thousand views and the count is still going on. Social media users also showered their funny reactions in the comment section. One such user wrote, "Oh my goodness, how cute! Welcome boys! You are so adorable! We hope you enjoy yourselves in your new home!" The third commented with smiling emoticons and wrote, "They are so cute. He took his brother's food."

Here's other videos shared by Smithsonian's National Zoo

Earlier, on August 21, the zoo authorities had shared some adorable pictures of Xiao Qi Ji celebrating his first birthday with his mother, Mei Xiang. The cub panda was also taped while sharing two delicious fruit ice cakes with his mother. In the video, a fruit cake was gifted by the zoo authority which was made of frozen-diluted grape and apple juice, sweet potato, apple, pear, carrot, sugar cane, bamboo. The video shared on Instagram showed Xiao Qi Ji playing on a tree and the grass while after eating cake, while his mother Mei Xiang can be seen watching over it. Netizens, amazed by the cuteness of the two creatures took to the comments section to share their views.

(Image Credit: Smithsonian's National Zoo Instagram)