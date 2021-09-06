Watch Leopard & Cat's Dramatic Confrontation Inside A Well, Netizens Laud The Brave Cat

Locals from Nashik's Kankori village were thrilled as they watched a leopard chasing a cat into the well. The rare sight was caught on camera, where a wild leopard jumped into a well while chasing a cat and it was even more interesting to see the small cat facing the big cat. The video was posted by news agency ANI and had gone crazy viral in few hours. The netizens are shocked to see the reactions of both leopard and cat in a dramatic confrontation.



In the video, the cat can be seen courageously standing up to the leopard, who belongs to the same Felidae family as cats. The chase begins as the leopard who fell into a 25-30 feet deep well while running behind the cat moves up to the platform built on the inside of the well, where the cat was sitting. The leopard then pounces towards the cat, attacking her, however, the ‘brave’ cat stood up to him and dodged him.



#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik



"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Describing the incident, The Deputy Conservator of Forests of West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg, told ANI that the leopard fell into the well while chasing the cat. “The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat,” Garg said.

He further informed that both the leopard and the cat that fell into a well during a chase were safely rescued and released by the forest department. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Kankori village under Sinnar Taluka, on Saturday night and the locals apprised the forest department about the leopard in the well on Sunday morning.

Netizens applaud cat for confronting leopard

Netizens are admiring the cat for its show of strength and bravery and not giving up against the wild animal who was ten times more powerful. A user suggested that the leopard was fascinated to see another similar creature to him, in a smaller version, while the other said that the little cat was more courageous than humans.

A user wrote, “The cat courageously stood its ground and the larger animal was a little confused seeing its own copy in a smaller variant,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip, another said, “The leopard didn't want to kill the cat or else it would have done that in a minute.” The video has garnered more than 92.6 thousand views.

