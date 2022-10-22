WATCH: Leopard Tries To Intimidate Its Own Mirror Reflection In This Hilarious Viral Clip

While humans love to spend time before the mirrors, things are different for animals. A hilarious clip has emerged on social media which captures a Leopard's reaction on encountering the reflecting surface.

The video shows a Leopard walking by a mirror when the feline suddenly sees its reflection. The wild cat takes a closer look before pawing at the mirror thinking it is a rival leopard.

The leopard stands on its two legs before attacking the mirror two times. The clip has got more than eleven thousand likes and over 1700 retweets.

Leopard reacts to seeing himself in a mirror 😳 pic.twitter.com/Zpsz6dzRMM — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) October 22, 2022

Reacting to the tweet, a person said, "I remember the first time my dogs saw themselves in the mirror. It was funny as shit for all 3."

I remember the first time my dogs saw themselves in the mirror. It was funny as shit for all 3. — Skeeter (@CraftyDude7) October 22, 2022

"Why would anyone want to do that to this amazing animal,oh I know what just for kicks let's put a huge mirror to get a reaction," another said.

Why would anyone want to do that to this amazing animal,oh I know what just for kicks let's put a huge mirror to get a reaction — Martin (@cliffmart1960) October 22, 2022

One said, "I think all animals react when they see themself in a mirror. And, in my opinion, I think the Leopard is brilliant because he find out the trick."

I think all animals react when they see themself in a mirror. And, in my opinion, I think the Leopard is brilliant because he find out the trick — Don't speak after me (@7thleen1) October 22, 2022

Leopards are not the only animals who are confused by seeing their own reflection. Gorillas and elephants also have quite surprising reactions.

French photographer Xavier Hubert-Brierre in 2015 had travelled to Gabon and set up a mirror in several locations in order to capture animals walking by. The results are stunning, with animals' reactions being enchanting.

"One of them takes several looks at the mirror before it is attacked by a second leopard, who calls off the ambush when he too spots Xavier's mirror," the description of the video says.