Watch: Little Boy Takes His First Steps After Heart Surgery; Netizens Exclaim 'so Proud'

A heartwarming video of a little boy walking for the first time after undergoing a heart surgery has surfaced on the internet. The child fought all the odds and walked on his feet. The video was shared by a page that goes by the name hopkinsBRFC21 on Twitter.

First steps of little boy after heart surgery

The 10-seconds video posted on the microblogging site shows a little boy, who took his first steps after undergoing heart surgery. In the video, the kid walked up to his mother and a nurse helped him in walking. The boy walked up to his mother and hugged her. The video was shared alongside the caption, "This little one taking his first steps following heart surgery is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face". The emotional mother-son moment has left netizens teary-eyed. In the end, a woman could be heard saying, "good job". Watch the video here:

This little one taking their first steps following heart surgery, is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PV14jQ7kHy — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) July 12, 2021

Since shared, the video has garnered 2.9 K views and 369 likes. The heartwarming clip has caught the attention of netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. Many social media users posted heart emoticons in the comments section. One user commented, "So brave". Another individual commented, "Brings a tear". Another user commented, "Bless."

❤❤❤ — wendy anderson (@wendy2003) July 12, 2021

Brings a tear 🕊❤️ — Geoff Brown (@Geoffre28194640) July 12, 2021

Brave little man — Mrs N 💙 (@mandmn) July 12, 2021

So brave — Gwen Goode Hurt 💜🌷☮🐈 (@ge_hurt) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, an inspiring video had surfaced on social media that shows a little girl with a prosthetic leg trying to climb over the ditch. The clip features Antonella trying to climb over the ditch while her mother encourages her. The 58-second clip shows Antonella with her prosthetic leg looking at her mother while trying to climb over the ditch. She looks skeptical as to whether she would be able to climb and she even puts her hand out for support. In the video, her mother is constantly encouraging her and in the end the girl climbed over the top.

IMAGE: hopkinsBRFC21/Twitter

