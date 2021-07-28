Watch: Little Girl Mesmerised After Watching Weightlifter In Tokyo Olympics, Melts Hearts

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is united by Emotions, which is literally what their motto is. The Summer Olympics was supposed to be held in August 2020, however, it was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The Olympics is a hub of talented athletes who inspire and mesmerise viewers with their spectacular performances. The viewers who range from young to elderly are always enthralled by the stellar performances.

In one such reaction video that has surfaced on the internet, an adorable little girl is seen to be reacting to a women's weightlifting match in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The video was shared on Reddit handle r/MadeMeSmile with the caption "Little girl watches Olympics women's weightlifting." The clip has left netizens gushing over the cute toddler's reaction to the strength and endurance showcased by the woman weightlifter during her performance.

The video starts with the toddler watching the game. She is mesmerised by the "strong" woman she saw on the TV screen. "The women are so strong," she said admiring the sportswomen. She also mentions how strong the hands are and wishes to have their strength. In the later part of the video, she is seen adoring how the women in Tokyo Olympics were lifting weights 'cuz they are strong.' Lastly, she is standing and cheering the performer. "You can do it," she said and giggled. Take a look:

Netizens react to the video

The video was uploaded on the Reddit handle on July 27, Tuesday. It garnered over 37.7k likes and 94 percent up-votes. Additionally, the comment section overpoured with over 600 comments of viewers who gushed over the cuteness of the toddler. People loved the way she was awestruck by the athletes. While some left encouraging comments by saying that she was an athlete in the making, others simply left good wishes.

Some amazing moments during Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics is filled with quirky on-camera moments. In one such adorable moment, Argentina Fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice was proposed by her long-term coach Lucas Saucedo while she was talking to the media after one of her matches on July 26, Monday. This was the second time coach Lucas posed the question to the three-time Olympian.

Maria was addressing questions by TyC Sports, disappointedly, after she made her first-round exit in her third Olympics. Lucas appeared behind her with a piece of paper. He knelt and projected the paper on which he wrote in Spanish "Do you want to marry me?" He joking said, "Tell me, yes, a lot of people are looking at us." Take a look:

Maria Belen Perez Maurice accepted her coach's proposal. The couple dated for 17 years. Excited Perez Maurice said to the media that she was "speechless" after Lucas proposed to her in front of the camera. She later added that the couple is going to celebrate the happy event around a traditional barbecue party in Argentina.

(Input: Reddit and Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.