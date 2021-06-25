Watch: Man Flying Around Times Square On Hoverboard Reminds People Of 'Green Goblin'

A real-life ‘Green Goblin’ from Spider-Man flying on a hoverboard through the streets in New York Times Square has created a stir. Standing on what appears to be a giant drone aircraft, Hunter Kowald turned heads as he cruised through the rush hour traffic in New York City. The now-viral video has left the viewers amazed, as many were intrigued with Kowald’s self-engineered custom device including the New York Police Department that has been looking into the footage creating the buzz in town. The video is raking in millions of views and was also shared on Kowald’s own Instagram account.

I wonder if it’s the same person? pic.twitter.com/saYZWs2HD3 — 𝑒 ❥ (@doseofcurves) June 21, 2021

Describing his device as the world’s “most powerful” and robust hoverboard aircraft, Howald told NYPost that he created the hoverboard himself by hands as he fitted its parts such as the propellers and the rotors. Furthermore, the popular ‘Green Goblin’ who recently got his degree in mechanical engineer from the University of North Carolina Charlotte said that the aircraft contains power equivalent to10 average houses. He informed that he had created the device for the SkySurfer project and has since been experimenting with it around his Los Angeles home.

Spider Man’s 'Nemesis'

In some of the videos that he posted on Instagram, he could be seen flying from the rooftop of McDonald's and delivering food packages from Wendy’s stunning the workers who peeked from the window in amazement. He was also surfing over Seventh Avenue in the sky while people on road flocked below taking photographs. Kowald also shared a clip that showed him assembling his aircraft in a garage. “This garage clip reminds me about all the long days building this board,” he wrote in the caption.

Some compared the flying Howald with Spider Man’s Nemesis. While the engineer told the local media outlets that he was allowed to surf on the hoverboard, it remains uncertain if his activity was legal in New York. Although the matter is being looked into by the FAA. The 28-year-old reportedly plans to sell off his machine someday, as he added that he first needs to work on the technology and push it forward the right way with regulation.

