Watch: Man Offers $500 Tip To Hairdresser For Just A "snip Snip"; Melts Netizens' Hearts

A video of a customer offering a $500 tip to his hairdresser has melt netizens' hearts. Steven Schapiro, a YouTuber often goes to different salons for a trim and offers a handsome tip to the hairdresser to record their reaction. In one such clip from his YouTube video, Schapiro offered a $500 tip to his hairdresser and her reaction has left the internet in happy tears.

The video begins with Steve asking his hairdresser to give him a quick snip. The lady cuts a pinch of hair and Steven stops her. Quite perplexed, his hairdresser questions him "that's all you came here for?". Following this, Steven casually replies, "Yes!". Lot of heartwarming videos poke our eyes daily, but this one is different, take a look:

As the video rolls, she tells him that she is not going to charge him for the snip. She insists on not taking money for the negligible haircut. Steven then offers her a tip of $500 for a "snip snip". On the other hand, the hairdresser is unable to believe the situation. Her voice almost breaks down while she accepts the money. She then explains that Steven actually solved her rent problem. "Right now, I needed the money for the rent", she said. To which Steven asks if she needed any more money.

Netizens were impressed by the generous tip

Shared on Reddit about 2 days ago, the video gathered over 50k upvotes and over 900 comments. The video shared on Reddit handle 'Made Me Smile' is a 59 second clip from its original video shared by Schapiro on his YouTube channel.

The heartfelt gesture of the man towards his hairdresser definitely left the netizens with a warm feeling. The comment section was overpoured with comments like "so adorable". Many pointed out how a small amount made a big difference in the lady's life. People also mentioned how generous and kind the hairdresser was when she refused to charge Schapiro even when she needed money. Last but not the least, some viewers also expressed their will to help others after watching this video.

(With inputs from Reddit) (Image: Unsplash/representative)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.