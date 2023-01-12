Watch: Man Proposes Mid-air On Air India Flight, Netizens Say 'love Is In The Air'

After a couple of shocking mid-air incidents aboard Air India flights came to light, another video has been going viral on social media, where a man was seen proposing to his fiancee for marriage, mid-air on an Air India flight which was en route Mumbai.

In the viral video, the man is seen proposing to the woman using a pink chart paper. As soon as the woman saw her fiancee, she looked surprised and happy, both at the same time. Then she exits her seat and walks to the aisle. There the man kneels and proposes to her with a ring.

Passengers applauded the couple as they hugged. The man, according to reports, knew a crew member and wanted to surprise her. The Air India crew assisted the man in arranging the proposal so that the other passengers were not disturbed.

According to Air India officials, the incident occurred on January 2 while the woman was travelling from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad. Her fiancé wanted to surprise her so he booked a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad just to propose to her.

Reaction of co-passengers

Sharing the video a co-passenger took to Twitter and wrote, “Marriage Proposal Made in Heaven. Love is in the Air. Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture “

Watch the video here:

Marriage Proposal Made in Heaven



Love is in the Air



Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an #AirIndia flight to #Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his #fiancee, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture #AirI…https://t.co/ETqzEBzjKH — rameshkotnana (@rameshkotnana1) January 11, 2023

Another co-passenger wrote on Twitter, “Love is in the Air”