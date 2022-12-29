WATCH | Mid-air Scuffle Between Indian Passengers Inside Bangkok-Kolkata Flight

A physical brawl broke out between Indian passengers coming to Kolkata from Bangkok onboard the flight of an international airline - Thai Smile Airways. The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral with over 1.3 million views after being shared on Twitter. The user 'GabbbarSingh' tweeted the video with the following caption, "Indians on an International flight."

The clip showed that the fight started after a man told a fellow Indian to sit down quietly while the other asked him to put his hand down. "Haath neeche rakh (keep your hands down)," the man can be heard saying. The heated argument then escalated into a physical altercation after the same man started hitting the other.

The fight turned ugly when the two men started slapping each other aggressively. In the video, the first man can be seen removing his glasses to hit the other man, while his friends also join the fight. Some co-passengers can also be seen intervening as the air hostesses call for help.

Watch the viral video here:

Indians on an International flight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gIQGgQJ9Xt — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 28, 2022

According to a passenger from the same flight, the brawl took place on December 16 before the plane was taxing to the runway for takeoff. After the video went viral, Twitter users were stunned to see the dangerous behaviour being displayed by Indians on an international flight.

A user wrote, "This person MUST BE IN NO FLY LIST, potential threat to anyone and everyone on board." Another user commented, "Sad that no one except the air hostess stepped in when 5 people were beating up 1 person who was not even fighting back." A third user added, "For some reason, Indians on International flights are 2x more savage, mannerless & rude than Indians on domestic flights. I am always surprised."