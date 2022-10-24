WATCH: Mountain Climber Fighting Off Bear Stuns Netizens; Even UFC Stars Super Impressed

A clip of a wild bear's attack on a mountain climber is doing the rounds on social media. The scary video has even attracted the attention of Ultimate Fighting Championship Stars like Tim Kennedy and Jorge Masvidal.

The video begins with the mountain climber on high ground, on Mount Futago, Japan, when out of nowhere, the bear attacks him. The climber punches the bear and throws it off, to which the bear tries to retort. Then, the climber is heard screaming and punching the bear in its face. An interesting thing to note is that the climber continues to maintain the high ground and even resorts to kicking the bear to make sure it does not harm him by climbing back up. A few observers thought that the bear must have attacked the climber because it thought that he might harm its cub. 30 seconds into the video, the bear was seen scurrying away to protect its cub into the bushes.

A Twitter user, Billy uploaded the video on October 17 with the caption: "Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear (2022)."

Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear (2022) pic.twitter.com/70DTpPsfSL — Billy (@Billyhottakes) October 17, 2022

'Fast thinking!': Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal, welterweight lifter, shared the clip on his Facebook account and captioned it as, "The push away technique! Fast thinking!” Tim Kennedy, former UFC fighter, tweeted about the mountain climber's toughness: "Right when you think you are peaking at being a tough guy…. you watch a mountain climber fight a bear while hanging off a cliff." A Twitter user on seeing the sure-footedness of the climber commented: "HELP THE BEAR!!!" another user commented: "Proceeds to climb mountain. Omg. Literally fighting a bear AND gravity?!"