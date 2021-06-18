Watch: Nagaland Ministers And MLAs Sing Gospel Hymn To Motivate People Amid COVID-19

With more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic and months-long lockdown being imposed across the nation, Nagaland’s group of ministers and MLAs united to sing a gospel hymn to encourage the people amid the global health crisis. The video posted by Nagaland’s deputy chief minister Y Patton on June 16 features adviser to urban development and municipal affairs, Dr Nicky Kire, minister for planning and coordination Neiba Kronu, and adviser to the department of Power Tovihoto Ayemi, and MLA Toyang Chang. Everyone played the guitar except Chang who mastered the drums.

Patton shared the video with the caption, “We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn’t forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us." The two minute and twenty seconds-long clip has caused a stir on social media since being shared on social media with netizens across the state hailing the “awesome” job. The clip was shared on Wednesday came as the Nagaland government further extended the ongoing state-wide lockdown until June 30 even as the restrictions were scheduled to end on June 18.

We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn't forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song! pic.twitter.com/yKo8qKqWmC — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) June 16, 2021

“The high-powered committee on COVID-19 headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio...decided to extend the lockdown till June 30," said Government co-spokesperson and advisor Mmhonlumo Kikon before adding, The COVID situation in the state is improving but we are still not out of the woods. The positivity rate is declining but it needs to go down below five per cent. Also, we need to inoculate more than 50 per cent of the population." This was also the fourth extension of the lockdown imposed on the state since May 14.

Netizens hailed the ‘amazing job’

Netizens hailed the ‘amazing’ job of Nagaland MLAs and one of them even wrote, “No matter we are daily bread farmers or politician, we are all God's Children. We must praise and worship Him of whose mercy we are still breathing. Everything belongs to God. We own nothing except our souls. So help the poor needy people in these bad times. God bless you all.” Another one hailed the age-old song that “stirs the spirit” to this day.

Amazing! God bless them. — TS∀NG☞sang (@pechungthuvuri) June 16, 2021

No matter we are daily bread farmers or politician, we are all God's Children. We must praise and worship Him of whose mercy we are still breathing. Everything belongs to God. We own nothing except our souls. So help the poor needy people in this bad times. God bless you all 👍🙏 — BJPKM NAGALAND (@BJPKMNagaland) June 17, 2021

Beautiful song by legislators of Nagaland Assembly #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/XvivPUBD8S — Priyang Pandey (@priyangpandey) June 16, 2021

IMAGE: Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.