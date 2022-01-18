Several videos have surfaced on the internet where people enjoy paragliding, however, not everyone is brave enough to try adventure sports like these. A video of a woman has surfaced on the internet which shows her screaming and looking anxious throughout the ride. Even though the instructor tried to calm her down, the woman seemed scared.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Major General Sudhakar Jee, VSM (R). In the video, the woman, who is looking absolutely frightened from the sight of the height from where she'll take off, tells the man who accompanies him, “Bhaiya, mujhe bohot darr lag raha hai.” She further added that she can't see down and her hand is hurting and she no more can hold the camera. The man who accompanied her in the paragliding adventure tries to divert her attention and says, "Your video will go viral, just like the land kara de man."

Wife blames husband for pushing her to paragliding

She blamed her husband for the paragliding adventure and stated that her husband pushes her to do zipline and paragliding. She said, “I will kill you Brijesh," and added, "I will die." She further said, "Oh God, why did you have to get me married," when loosely translated from "Hey bhagwan, meri shaadi kyu karwai bhagwan." The video has reminded people of the Land kara de viral video. Watch the video here:

Netizens say 'Questioning her life decisions'

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 37K views. Netizens took to the comments section to express their views regarding the clip. One user commented, "This is gold! Now let’s see if she becomes a part of roadies or maybe Big Boss this time." Another user commented, "bhagwan inki shaadi Kyu krayi ?" Another user commented, "Questioning her life decisions." Check out the netizens' reactions:

Image: Twitter/@mvraoforindia