WATCH: Newborn Bee Takes First Step In The World; Netizens Stunned

The innocence of witnessing a newborn animal enters the world is always awe-inspiring. While films of similar instances are frequently circulated, few individuals have witnessed the birth of a worker bee. That is just what this captivating video depicts. "This is a bee being born and taking her first steps in the world," Erika Thompson captioned the video on the Texas Beesworks' official Instagram page.

Newborn Bee in a viral video

The caption also explains why female species are referred to as "worker bees." This is due to the fact that they devote their entire lives to ensuring the hive's well-being. This tiny lady bee is getting ready to start her first job as a housekeeper. She will begin her life by clearing the honeycomb cell from which she was born, followed by clearing and preparing more cells for the birth of new bees.

It read, "We call female bees, like this one, ‘worker bees’ for a reason—they dedicate their entire lives to working for the good of the colony. This little lady bee is about to start her very first job as a housekeeping bee. She will begin her life by cleaning the honeycomb cell she just emerged from, and then she’ll clean and prepare other cells for more bees to be born. Can you see the tiny bee eggs in some of the cells around her?"

Curious Instagram users left comments on the photo, expressing their delight at watching such an incredible video. Some others even wanted to know how long worker bees live on average. Winter bees have a slightly modified architecture, with more fat and an enlarged hypopharyngeal gland to create more royal jelly when there isn't much in bloom for them to eat.

Similar viral video

A video showing two bees cracking the cap of a cold drink bottle circulated on social media in a stunning incident. The video shows bees aligning themselves on either side of the bottle before unscrewing the cap with their legs. The video has gone popular on social media, and netizens startled by the astonishing feat have expressed their disbelief in the comments area. Two bees on either side of the bottle move the cap so that it opens in the video. One of the bees pushes the lid down as it loosens. The video emphasises the importance of collaboration.

Picture Credit: Texasbeeworks-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.