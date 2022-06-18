Indian people have a different craze for the beats of Bollywood songs. But finding the same craze among the people hailing from different countries is something surprising. A video of Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' has been going viral. This group of boys has created a buzz on the internet by performing for different Bollywood songs. Their recent performance on ‘Kala Chashma’ went viral.

The viral video opens up to show a dance performance on ‘Sadi Galli’ from the film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. The Norwegian men danced with the same energy that Punjabis would do at North Indian weddings when the DJ played Sadi Galli. The footage was captured from Suleman Malik’s wedding, who was one of the lead dancers of the group. Sharing the video on Instagram under the account 'Quick Style', they wrote "We are not done yet!".

The guys from Norway have taken the internet by storm in India after their super-energetic dance performances for Bollywood songs. Recently, they grooved on the famous song 'Kala Chashma' and since then they are winning the hearts of people online. While the crew also shared the second part of the dance performance on 'Sadi Galli'.

Netizens say 'My fav dance crew'

The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 763,000 views accompanied by several likes and comments. The viral video has also prompted many to express their views. "You guys are invited to my wedding", a user excitedly invited the crew.

Another user wrote, "The Indian Audience is going crazy you guys!!!! We might just adopt yall!!!". One other user expressed, "This is how we dance in India".

Image: Instagram/@thequickstyle