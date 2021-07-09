WATCH: Rajinikanth's Lookalike Fails Miserably As He Attempts To Pull Off A Stunt On Stage

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following and his unmatchable style has always been popular among his fans. Several videos of his fans trying to copy his style and stunts often surface on the Internet. And one such video of a die-heart lookalike fan has caught the attention of the netizens on social media. One of Rajinikanth’s fans failed hilariously while he tried to imitate his style in a gathering while showcasing his skills.

The hilarious part of the video was the time where the lookalike failed miserably and fell on the ground. In the viral video, a man can be seen dressed up like Rajinikanth. He is standing on a stage and entertaining people with his stunts. When he tries to imitate an action sequence with a chair, it breaks. To add to the misery, his legs get stuck in the chair and he falls down. After the man's embarrassing fall, people rushed to help him while the rest could not control their laughter.

The rib ticking video became a talking point for fans who could not control their emotions and shared their funny take on the same. One of the users wrote, “ Rajinikanth sir ki copy hai ye.” Another user wrote, “ Sasta Rajinikanth.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ This is what happens when you try to copy Rajinikanth.” Another follower who assumed the person in the video as Rajinikanth wrote, “ At first I thought it was Rajini sir, but the way he performed the stunt, I knew it was someone else.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth who had left for the US a couple of weeks back recently returned to Chennai after getting his check-ups done. Several pictures and videos of the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee have been surfacing on the Internet where he can be seen greeting his fans at the airport who flocked in large just to catch a glimpse of the ace star. Rajinikanth after taking some rest will resume the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2021.

IMAGE: PTI/OFFICIAL_NIRANJANM87/Instagram

