Watch: Reptile Enthusiast Posts Video Of Hyena Showering Kisses On Him; Netizens In Awe

Popular reptile enthusiast, founder of The Reptile Zoo and owner of the Prehistoric Pets store in Fountain Valley Jay Brewer smashed the internet with the ‘cute’ video of a hyena showering love and affection and pouring kisses all over his face. In the footage uploaded by the American ex-fisherman, owner of the popular venture earlier called the Pet Country, a wild hyena amidst the jungles bonded with the reptile breeder in ways never seen before. The footage was shot in Africa, wherein Brewer plunged into the lake with an extremely lovable hyena, who pecked several kisses on him per second as he hugged the animal closely.

“Never thought I’d be getting kisses from a hyena but never know what’s going to happen around here,” the wildlife breeder, mostly spotted with the reticulated Pythons, wrote in the caption.

Brewer has been spotted in numerous videos getting up close and personal with the snakes, and the dangerous reptiles have comfortably wrapped themselves around the zookeeper. But Brewer shocked his 3.8 million fans as tamed, loved, and bonded with a hyena, a species popular for being an adept hunter and for its predatory nature. The doglike grey-coated carnivore appeared immensely excited to see Brewer. The tireless trotter known for its preying and scavenging habits jumped on the reptile enthusiast in neck-deep water as it spoilt its human with a display of affection in the likeness of a dog.

Internet calls hyena-zookeeper's bond 'priceless'

“Priceless,” a commenter wrote. “Having fun with you Jay,” another joked. “Wow just awesome. You have lived,” meanwhile the third wrote, surprised. Brewer’s other uploads include him carrying a giant alligator on his shoulder, feeding the iguanas, or spending time with Venomous Vipers. In one separate video, the zookeeper was seen unpacking snake boxes, as he wrote, “These were some of the most exciting additions to The Zoo a while back but wow is it amazing every time these vipers may be one of the most naturally beautiful patterns on the earth. I'm always in awe when I see them.” Brewer reportedly got his first 14 ft. Reticulated Python at the age of 13 and has since been into a snake and other wildlife creatures’ breeding.

