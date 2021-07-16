WATCH: Rescue Team Skillfully Untangles Owl And Turtle Intertwined In Virginia

A turtle and an owl were intertwined and had to be untangled by a team of rescuers from the Arlington County Animal Shelter and Humane Society in Virginia. The animals were brought to the shelter after a call about an owl who got his talon hooked between a turtle's carapace and plastron, following which a team of skilled rescuers untangled them.

The rescue action was captured on film and subsequently shared on social media. On Twitter, Arlington County Virginia's animal shelter shared a video of this rescue with its followers. It was released with the caption, "This was a first for our Animal Control team – an owl and a turtle stuck together!"

Turtle unharmed, owl receives minor injuries

The video begins with images of rescuers carefully removing the animals from the cage, while the text on the screen explains the incident's background. Before carefully untangling the animals, the rescuers give each of them a gentle check. The turtle was unharmed, but the owl received a few minor injuries. Both animals are currently being cared for by licenced wildlife rehabbers before being released back into the wild.

Since it was shared online on July 13, the video has earned more than 1000 views and has elicited a variety of reactions from social media users. People responded by congratulating the rescuers on their incredible work and wishing the injured owl a speedy recovery.

“Thanks to all who helped save their lives. Wonderful!! I love happy endings,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you so much for saving their lives,” shared another. "Very caring and nice work, helping owl and tortoise freedom. Thanks." commented another. "You both are the angels on earth. Fantastic effort and Outstanding outcome. Hope both doing fine now." commented another Twitter user.

Similar animal rescue video

AWL Arlington's Twitter timeline is littered with animal photos and videos. In another post about the rescues performed by its team, the shelter house mentioned a racoon who got his head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. The jar was safely removed from a racoon's head, and the animal was then transported to a wildlife rehabber.

