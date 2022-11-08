Watch | Sculptor Unveils Ginormous Sand Boat In Odisha On Occasion Of Kartik Purnima

A sand sculptor from Odisha unveiled a grand sand boat on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a festival celebrated in India by the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities. Sharing a montage of the gigantic sculpture on Twitter, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik revealed that it consists of an installation of 25,500 earthen lamps, and was created by him along with a team of 20 students.

The sand boat is 68 feet long and 42 feet wide. The short clip, which runs 18 seconds, displays the colourful boat-shaped like a swan, with a small house on top of it. Multiple people were seen working on the sculpture, pressing the earthen lamps symmetrically. The large artwork is placed on a broad pedestal.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Pattnaik wrote, “World's Biggest sand traditional boat with installation of 25,500 MudDiya on the auspicious occasion of #KartikaPurnima.”

“20 of my student joined me to create this art, 68ft long and 42ft Wide. at the Historical #BaliJatra #Cuttack Odisha,” he said, adding that the sculpture aims to join the Limca Book of Records.

Sand boat unveiled on Odisha's Bali Jatra

The clip has garnered nearly 11,000 views and multiple comments so far. Reacting to it, one user on Twitter wrote: “What a man, what a talent! Take a bow.” Another Twitterati added, "Superb creativity @sudarsansand ! This takes #Sand_Art to a different level. And makes this #BaliJatra so so special."

The Bali Jatra, which means ‘Voyage to Bali’, is a grand event held in Odisha’s city of Cuttack on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. It is one of the largest trade fairs in the Asian continent and marks the time when ancient mariners from Odisha would embark on journeys to Bali and Java.