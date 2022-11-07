Watch: 'Shocking' Chai Ice-cream Roll Experiment Leaves Many Disgusted On The Internet

What are your thoughts if you could have an ice cream and chai all in one? Well, that cringe face is very visible. Definitely, all the chai lovers might be thinking of finding the person who has come up with this bizarre food combination of mixing the two most loved things separately. Chai Ice cream roll is the most bizarre food video that netizens have seen on the internet. A culinary enthusiast decided to take another step into the fusion food world and mix chai and ice cream to create a dessert beyond imagination.

Chai ice cream roll or chai cream, which would you prefer?

A viral video has come up on the social media platform, Facebook, where the chef pours a cup of chai into the cooling ice cream maker's tray. Then he adds milk and chocolate syrup and mixes them together. When the mixture is freezed, the chef scrapes it off in the form of rolls and serves the chai ice cream rolls with chocolate syrup. Here is a snippet of the video of Chai ice cream roll.

The food video was posted by the food account that goes by the name Mi_nashikkar_ on 11 October and has gained thousands of comments and 7.5 lakh views. Even though many of the netizens were really amazed by the idea of this Indo-Thai twisted dessert, some were offended by the same. While commenting on the video, one of the users said, “Chai and ice cream were both destroyed successfully”. Whereas another user said, “Nowadays people do anything and they think they can sell it and make money by nonsense”. The third user wrote, "Still forgot to add Amul butter and cheese Paratha."