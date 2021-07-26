Watch: Shy Cat Rushes Behind Vet While Getting Injected, Wins Netizens' Hearts

While pets are really playful and enthusiastic for the most part, one thing that doesn't excite any fur baby at all is when it is time for them to visit the veterinarian. Some throw tantrums instead of being quiet and allowing the doctor to do their job. Unlike typical cats, though, this video of a fluffy kitty, published on Facebook by veterinary specialist Evan Antin, reveals the animal as anxious and scared, prompting various reactions from the users on social media.

“Believe it or not, this is a common theme for me when I vaccinate cats. Most of my feline patients are shy and a little awkward and just want to hide. I use this to my advantage and let them “hide” while I inject. Most cats also tolerate the actual needle injection quite well bc they’re so distracted simply being out of their home and in an exam room. This cat was sweet and accepting and tolerant of our visit and appointments like this always make me smile,” said the caption. As Antin tries to administer the vaccine, the fluffy cat hides beside him, making it difficult for him to reach her.

Take a look at this video:

Netizens' Reactions

The video, which was shared on July 21, has received over four lakh views and several replies. Many people wished they could embrace the lovely fluffy kitten because of her burrowing behavior. Others just used heart emojis to express their admiration for the video. Some also remarked on Antin's delicacy in handling the matter.

“I let my cat hide in a pillowcase when we travel/go to the vet. She loves to have a hidey-hole and it’s easier to give her shots and hold onto her,” wrote a user on Facebook. “Poor fluffy baby… although I am glad they don’t expect me to hold my fluffy cat while they do this… it means she will still cuddle with me when they bring her back,” commented another user. “Of my two cats, one would have fought you for the honor of his pride, and the second on would be ok with everything as long as you reassured her she is a very good girl indeed,” expressed the third user.

