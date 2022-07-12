WATCH: Simba, World’s Longest-eared Goat, Becomes Social Media Star In Pakistan

Animal content videos exist in large numbers on the internet, whether they are bizarre trends or adorable videos featuring pets. Recently, a goat named Simba has become an internet sensation in Pakistan because of its tremendously long ears that measure a staggering 22 inches. Simba's breeder, Mohammad Hasan Narejo, in an interview with The Associated Press said that he had even approached the Guinness World Records to register the animal as the world's "Greatest of All Time" goat.

Simba was born on June 4 in Karachi, Pakistan and at the time of his birth, his ears were 19 inches (48 cm) long. However, his ears continued to grow and in the span of a month his ears grew another three inches.

Special cover for Simba’s ears

In order to protect the baby goat’s ears from infection, his owner, Narejo, has made specially designed covers for them. Narejo has also hired a staff to look after the long-eared goat 24 hours a day and currently has no plans to sell him, according to AP.

Simba: A social media star

In just about a span of one month, the goat has become a social media star in Pakistan after his pictures began to circulate.

It is also reported that within 10 to 12 days of his birth, Simba was already appearing in all the national and international media and had also won a beauty contest.

(With inputs from AP)