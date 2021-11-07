Watch, Singaporean Duo Recreate Hrithik-Kareena's 'Bole Chudiyan'; Video Goes Viral

A Singapore TikTok influencer recently released his flawless remake of Bole Chudiyan, and the video quickly went popular on social media. @simplejee, a TikTok user, caught every step of the Kareena Kapoor Khan-Hrithik Roshan blockbuster tune from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, reproducing the classic song with a friend. Bollywood songs have always been famous over the world due to their lovely music and distinctive dance. People not only listen to Bollywood tunes but also try to learn certain renowned Bollywood dance techniques. The video, which was posted on Twitter, has had over 840k views and 29.2k likes, with more on the way.

Tik Tok, a gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/4XPQaJBbRl — christopher koulumbus (@shivillex) November 5, 2021

This production was created in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) void deck in the city, which is commonly referred to as a common area in public housing flats, according to FirstPost. What distinguishes the video is that the song was recreated on a shoestring budget by a bunch of young lads. The camera angles and spot-on dance steps contribute to the 1.29-minute video's charm. The funny sequence was made by the youthful creators by incorporating Kajol's over-the-top acting and Shah Rukh Khan's poker face, bringing humour to the video.

Netizens' loved the choreography and humour

The video does not include any elaborate costumes or lighting, but the spot-on expressions and precise dance skills have made it a new Internet sensation. The video has gone viral on Twitter, with internet users chuckling at the witty material as well as showering love and appreciation on the dancing moves' accuracy. Some users commented on how much they liked the artists' facial expressions in the video, saying that they were spot on with the original. Check out some of the reactions:

Image: Twitter