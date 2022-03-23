Watch: Surat Vendor Adds Apples And Bananas To Novel 'Fruit Chai'; Netizens Ask 'Why?'

Chai aka tea is a staple hot drink enjoyed regularly by almost every household in India. However, a Surat tea vendor has experimented with its traditional ingredients by adding fruits like Apple, Banana and Chickoo in it. A bizarre video of his tea-making process has gone viral on the internet, leaving all chai lovers uncomfortable.

Surat vendor's unique 'fruit chai'

In a clip that's doing the rounds on the web, an Indian vendor can be seen preparing his experimental 'speciality'. After adding the staple ingredients, the Surat-based man further includes pieces of apples, bananas and even chickoos during the boiling process. After the tea is boiled, he strains out the heavy chunks of the fruits to serve his unique tea to his customers. Take a look at the viral clip below:

Netizens ask 'Why?'

A cup of tea can either make or break your day. This common hot drink is a preferable item in the Indian kitchen. Hence, this experimental 'fruit chai' has left many shocked and disgusted. Since traditional chai beverages can vary from town-to-town and family to family, there is no one recipe that defines chai, but the idea of including fruits in tea is not going down well with netizens.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Within a day, the clip garnered over 64k views. Taking to the comment section of the past, a slew of users asked 'Why?' as they watched the experimental tea. A netizen wrote, "Inventing a new disease be like," another shared, "It's really unhealthy avoid such thing in life." A user also added a disclaimer for everyone to "not to try such things at home." Check out the reactions here:

The recipe of tea varies across continents, cultures and families. However, the basic elements of preparing a tea usually include black tea mixed with strong spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and black peppercorns. The tea mixture is boiled with milk and then sweetened with sugar, honey or jaggery, depending on the taste that one likes. Some even prefer to drink tea without milk which is also considered a household treatment to beat cold. However, this new 'fruit chai' has nothing in common with the origins of Indian chai.

Image: Instagram/@foodie_incarnate /Pixabay