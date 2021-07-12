Watch The Video Of This 16-year-old Dog Taking A Nap While Floating In Pool

In a video shared by WeRateDogs, a 16-year-old dog named Chewie can be seen floating in the pool while having a nap. The dog is relaxing in the warm water, visibly feeling mighty pleased. However, Chewie is wearing a safety tube as he is paraplegic due to a neurological deficit. This information about Chewie was shared with the video. The video was posted with the caption, “This is Chewie. She is 16 years old, and paraplegic due to a neurological deficit. Her favourite thing to do is float. Her second favourite thing to do is take a nap while she floats. 14/10.”

Take a look at the video:

Netizens' reaction

The adorable video prompted a number of heartwarming replies. One user, @profeserk, wrote, "Chewies just gonna float away with my heart? I’m ok with it." Another user, @tayl0rd6, said, "Excuse me, sir. I was under the impression that you rate dogs here, not mythological sea creatures." While @simonandpao said, "I could watch this video on a loop for hours. It's good for the soul."

Earlier in a similar incident, an Instagram user shared how much he cared for his dog. The clip showed how his dog, Brodie, is terrified of drains. In the video, the pet pooch Brodie is seen walking with his companion. As Brodie approaches a drain, he starts taking a U-turn. His companion tries to persuade him to walk but Brodie strongly refuses to walk over them. Eventually, his companion picks him up to cross them.

The post was embraced with compliments and appreciation for the dog owner. Dog lovers were left amused after seeing the video. One user commented, "Omg I really want that dog", while another person said, "Love it". Many users commented with a heart emoji. Another person showed her excitement and wrote, "Awwwwwwwwww". The video has become viral since and has invited hundreds of comments and thousands of likes from people.

