WATCH: This Rollercoaster Ride Overlooking Hills With 110 Ft Drop Can Give You Cold Sweat

If you love the open sky, and fresh air and are not scared of heights then this rollercoaster ride is for you. A video has gone viral on social media which shows rollercoaster 7,000 feet above sea level and offers a 110-foot free-fall which can give anyone a cold sweat.

The video shared by Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, US has recently gone viral on social media. The clip, which has got more than 18,000 views, shows an amusement ride taking a dive from tall heights taking tight turns and inversions while people are screaming.

"Testing, testing 1, 2, 3. The first official test run of Defiance happened today! Anticipation is growing and we’re excited about it," the theme park captioned in an Instagram post.

According to Ladbible, the rollercoaster gets its name from a gravity-defying 102.3-degree drop along a 41-foot zero gravity roll. The website said that it is the highest rollercoaster in the United States.

Reacting to the clip, one user said, "Awesome just wish it was a longer ride, but I don't expect the line to be that long of a wait perhaps."

"If I were 20 years younger, I would not think twice about riding it. Now, I'm not sure," another said.

A user queried about the minimum height requirement for being eligible for this spine-melting ride. "That is looking much faster than I expected. Still wish it had lap bars," the further user commented.

Last month, Guinness World Records announced The Storm Coaster situated at Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, UAE, as the world's fastest vertical-launch roller coaster. The ride can achieve a speed of up to 41 kilometres per hour.