Watch: Toddler Joins Mother As She Sings, Netizens In Awe Of 'lovely Jugalbandi'

People often come across videos of adorable expressions and activities of babies on social media. Adding to that, a new video has been doing rounds on social media that shows a toddler joining his mother in the singing practice. The video has been shared by Arun Bothra on Twitter and the singer in the clip has been identified as Priyanka Barve. The video has gone viral on social media with netizens gushing over the cuteness of the kid.

Toddler joins his mother in singing

The caption of the video reads, "A lovely Jugalbandi to make your morning beautiful". In the video, the singer Priyanka practised a classical song accompanied by the tune while her son sat on her lap. But, Priyanka is surprised as her son joined in the song practice in the most adorable way. Priyanka soon could not control her laugh as her son kept on singing with her. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared, the video has got more than 21K views and accumulated reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Great singer coming". "What a beautiful voice she has", wrote another user. Another individual commented, "Towards the end, child is feeling sleepy, may be he had his lesson for the day".

