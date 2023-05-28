Watch | Tokyo's Disneyland Visitors Take Shelter As Strong Quake Of 6.2 Magnitude Hits

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck eastern Japan on May 26. Buildings in Tokyo were shaken, and the tremors also impacted the nearby prefectures. Amidst all this, a video of Tokyo Disneyland visitors taking shelter is going viral online, reports Japan's NHK.

Jeffrey J. Hall posted the video to Twitter. The video starts out with several people's feet moving around the park. A short while later, an earthquake warning can be heard over the speaker. Then, visitors to Disneyland Tokyo are compelled to huddle in the gift shop and squat along the theme park's streets.

In a tweet, he said, "'Attention! Prepare for a strong earthquake!" - A video from a few minutes ago shows Tokyo Disneyland's earthquake warning system in action."

"Attention! Prepare for a strong earthquake!" - A video from a few minutes ago shows Tokyo Disneyland's earthquake warning system in action. pic.twitter.com/CzNoplZWUB — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) May 26, 2023

Epicentre of earthquake was off the coast of Chiba

"It was a longer shake than the one we had a week ago, and much stronger," said a user. "Well there's a new fear unlocked," added a second person. A third user shared, "It was alarming when we didn't understand what was going on and what the people were saying while walking and finally felt it was an actual earthquake moments after."

"I was on the train and didn't even notice," said a user. Another user remarked, "An everlasting earthquake!"

Despite the earthquake's epicentre being off the coast of Chiba and hitting the Ibaraki prefecture, there have been no reports of severe damage or injuries. No tsunami warning was sent out, the Independent reported. It should be remembered that earthquakes frequently occur in Japan, one of the countries with the highest seismic activity. The nation is home to one-fifth of all earthquakes of a magnitude of six or greater that occur worldwide.