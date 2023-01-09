WATCH: Transparent Sea Creature Grabs Attention Of Netizens, Some Call It 'alien'

A viral video of a transparent sea creature caught by a fisherman is going around social media, attracting the attention of netizens. While it is still not clear where the sea creature was caught, netizens were left amazed by the video of the peculiar creature. The short video was shared by a Twitter user and has managed to receive over 40 million views in record time.

On January 7, Twitter handle “@TheFigen_” shared the video online that went viral instantly. The user wrote, “Transparent sea creature found by fishermen. What kind of fish is this?”. The video captioned, “tell me this is not an alien” shows the tiny transparent creature squiggling between the two fingers of a fisherman. The sea creature has tiny legs and its entire body is completely transparent. The interesting visuals of the sea creature have piqued the interest of many Twitter users.

Transparent sea creature found by fishermen. What kind of fish is this? pic.twitter.com/OU14taCymI — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 7, 2023

Visuals of odd sea creature grabs eyeballs

As of now, the video has garnered over 40 million views and 27.5 thousand retweets. The viral tweet has also received over 250 thousand likes on the internet. The peculiar creature received several comments from the netizens as well.

After the video was shared on Saturday, one Twitter user wrote, “If you look at its face, it looks like an angle. It’s another of God’s Astronomical creation. Beautiful". Another Twitter user wrote, “Real life is stranger than fiction”. While some netizens called it an 'alien', others managed to give different names to the sea creature. One user wrote, “It is a transparent groot”. Some even called it a “superstar” since it garnered so many likes on the internet.