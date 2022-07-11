WATCH: Trekkers Survive Massive Avalanche In Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shen Mountains

In a scary incident, a group of tourists survived an avalanche in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shen mountains. A glacier collapsed on them while they were hiking. A video posted on social media by one of the tourists showed that the snow broke down from the mountain before sweeping towards them.

One of the tourists, Harry Shimmin, narrated the whole incident on his Instagram profile and revealed that all the tourists in the group, which included nine British and one American citizen, survived the avalanche. One woman, however, cut her knee and was rushed to the nearest hospital on a horse.

While narrating the incident, Shimmin revealed that he was broken away from the guided tour group while he was taking pictures. It was then that he heard the sound of deep ice cracking behind him. Further revealing his survival journey, he added, “I’d been there for a few minutes already so I knew there was a spot for shelter right next to me.”

“I left it to the last second to move, and yes I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter right away. I’m very aware that I took a big risk. I felt in control, but regardless, when the snow started coming over and it got dark/harder to breathe, I was bricking it and I thought I might die,” Shimmin added.

“The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive (including the girl who cut her knee). It was only later we realised just how lucky we’d been. If we had walked five minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead,” the tourist said in his Instagram post.

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, it immediately attracted the attention of social media users and was shared on several other platforms, including Twitter and Reddit.

Watch the video below: