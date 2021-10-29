Watch Video: Hungry Bear Stops At Wedding For Food; Guests Remain Unfazed

In all weddings, guests enrich the essence of the parties, but have you ever heard about a wild furry friend attending a wedding reception? Such a bizarre incident has created headlines when a wild bear suddenly entered a wedding ceremony in Mexico in quest of food. The unexpected entrance of the black bear has not only made the wedding memorable for the newly married couple but has instantly gone viral on the internet.

The video was uploaded on the TikTok platform by user @AgnieDias. As per the Fox5 website, the wedding ceremony was conducted over the weekend at Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo León, Mexico. The caption of the short video clip reads, “a bear showed up at my cousins wedding”.

Bear enjoys dinner at wedding

In the video, it is seen that a juvenile black bear has suddenly appeared on a table and was searching for wedding food. With its paws, it completely ruined the flower-adorned table and further knocked down a chair and things which were placed on the table. As he did not get any food, he gradually drifted towards the exit. In the video, it can be heard that people were slamming pots and pans for trying to scare the bear away. Further, without disturbing anyone, the bear travels past another wedding table on its way to the exit. At the end of the video, it can be witnessed that one of the guests who attended the wedding, appeared to be unaffected by the enormous beast and proceeded to eat his supper.

The cuteness of a bear caught in a GoPro camera

Meanwhile, a few days back, another video of a grizzly bear sparked a wave on social media with its cuteness. The video which was captured in a GoPro camera shows that the brown bear was cleaning snow from the top of the lens with his claws. While the camera was rolling, he tries to bite and rip it out. As the furry animal was trying to figure what the object is about, he kept moving the camera which showed the beautiful scenic beauty of the snowy mountains.

The video was posted by Dylan Schilt on Facebook who located the stranded camera from the snow-covered Wyoming Hills. While uploading the video, Schilt wrote, “Last week when I was up archery hunting, I stumbled across a GoPro that was lost while snowmobiling. When I got back to camp I charged it up and couldn't believe what I saw. After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it.

Hands down the craziest thing I've ever found!”

(Image: Unsplash)