Watch: Video Of A Doctor Who Claims He Can Make People Taller By 5.6 Inches

A doctor has gone viral on the internet after he claimed that he can stretch people’s limbs to make them 5.6 inches taller. Dr. Shahab Mahboubian uses a nail to perform height-lengthening surgery. The procedure for lengthening of femurs up to 8 centimetres will cost $75,000 and lengthening of tibias for up to 6.5 cms cost $85,000.

Height lengthening procedure

People will have to pay $155K for the combined approach. According to the video, people would need a walker for assistance during walking for up to four months. The recovery time is 3-4 months and after that, a person can walk without assistance. A person can go for sports activities after 6 to 8 months. The surgery involves cutting through the bone of a person and adding an adjustable 'nail' for lengthening the femur.

Dr. Shahab Mahboubian has shared several videos of the procedure on his Instagram handle. In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Mahboubian mentions that the person has a height of 5.5 inches. He added that after undergoing the procedure, the height of the person was increased by 3 inches.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 14000 views and several reactions. Netizens, stunned to know about the procedure took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "I didn’t even know this is a thing." Another individual commented, "What happens when he ages… will he shrink, again? Serious question". Another individual commented, "I'm definitely doing this surgery as soon as possible!". Check out some user reactions.

This is not the first time that a story about the lengthening of height has come up on the internet. A few months back, an American who wished to be tall finally got his dream come true after undergoing complex cosmetic surgery. Alfonso Flores, a resident of Texas, desired to be more than 6 feet tall but could not grow beyond 5 feet 9 inches. However, undeterred by the biological fact, the 28-year-old pre-med student decided to go under the knife. The surgery was performed by Harvard-trained orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kevin Debiparshad of The LimbplastX Institute.

IMAGE: Heightlengthening/Instagram



