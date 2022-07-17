Watch: Video Of Child Interacting With CISF Jawans At Metro Station Wins Netizens' Respect

A little girl's 'sanskar' is winning over the internet, melting the hearts of several netizens. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the little girl can be seen happily dawdling over to a group of CISF jawans at a metro station. As she approaches them, one of the CISF personnel engages in a conversation with her. The little kid immediately bows down to touch the feet of the jawan and seek his blessings.

The little girl's gesture gets the jawan emotional and he showers her with his love and blessings. Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, "This is what we should teach our next generation".

This is what we should teach our next generation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hFYBVOPGwq — Vijay Kumar 🇮🇳 (@vi_jaykumar) July 15, 2022

'Hats off to our culture'

The trending video has been doing rounds on the internet and has garnered around 1.7 million views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views. "Hats off to our culture", a user wrote. A second user commented, "The respect towards warriors shown by the cutie made my day really". A third user expressed, "cute little beautiful gesture".

Strongly yes — Vinay Kumar Nakoti 🇮🇳 (@VinayNakoti) July 15, 2022

Hats off to our culture — Rani Reddy (@ranitrilok) July 16, 2022

The respect towards warriors shown by the cutie made my day really.🇮🇳🙏 — 🅰🅸🆁 🆅🅴🆃🅴🆁🅰🅽 🅿🅷🅰🅽🅸🇮🇳 (@saphaku) July 15, 2022

😘 cute little beautiful gesture — S͎P͎I͎R͎I͎T͎S͎T͎E͎R͎ (@folium_plugins) July 16, 2022

(Image: @vi_jaykumar/Twitter)