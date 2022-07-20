Watch: Video Of Dog Riding Horse On Its Own Goes Viral; Leaves Netizens Baffled

Quick links:
Image: @Yoda4ever/Twitter
Humorous and entertaining content on the internet often lights up the day. Such videos never fail to put a smile on anybody's face. As of now, a viral video shows a dog riding a horse and astonishingly the dog is seen riding the horse on its own.
The viral video opens up to show the dog happily riding on the back of a horse. The horse, on the other hand, was seen galloping throughout the city and even stopping at a traffic light. Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, "Paw Patrol". Meanwhile, the location of the video is yet to be known. The clip is a compilation of three videos. The dog on the saddle appears to be riding the horse by itself without so much as a harness.
Paw patrol..🐕🐾🏇😅 pic.twitter.com/SaeOh8Y8UQ— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 16, 2022
The viral video has garnered around 393.2K views and has accumulated 20.7K likes accompanied by several retweets. The video has prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "I don't understand what's happening here but I like it.” A second user commented, “Why does this make me think it is the plot of a Pixar animated movie?". A third user expressed, “I'm completely baffled by the saddle, neither animal needs it. Perhaps the dog and a human are going to switch places mid trot down the street.”
I don't understand what's happening here but I like it 😂— Chrisi 🌻 (@ChrisiDoo222) July 16, 2022
Why does this makes me think it is the plot of a pixar animated movie— Tengu 👺👺 (@DontfollowTengu) July 16, 2022
I'm completely baffled by the saddle, neither animal needs it. Perhaps the dog and a human are going to switch places mid trot down the street.— Gamer Granny (@GamerGranny1) July 17, 2022