Last Updated:

Watch: Video Of Dog Riding Horse On Its Own Goes Viral; Leaves Netizens Baffled

The viral video opens up to show the dog happily riding on the back of a horse. The horse, on the other hand, was seen galloping throughout the city. Watch.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Dog

Image: @Yoda4ever/Twitter


Humorous and entertaining content on the internet often lights up the day. Such videos never fail to put a smile on anybody's face. As of now, a viral video shows a dog riding a horse and astonishingly the dog is seen riding the horse on its own.

The viral video opens up to show the dog happily riding on the back of a horse. The horse, on the other hand, was seen galloping throughout the city and even stopping at a traffic light. Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, "Paw Patrol". Meanwhile, the location of the video is yet to be known. The clip is a compilation of three videos. The dog on the saddle appears to be riding the horse by itself without so much as a harness.

Netizens react to hilarious video 

The viral video has garnered around 393.2K views and has accumulated 20.7K likes accompanied by several retweets. The video has prompted many to express their thoughts. A user wrote, "I don't understand what's happening here but I like it.” A second user commented, “Why does this make me think it is the plot of a Pixar animated movie?". A third user expressed, “I'm completely baffled by the saddle, neither animal needs it. Perhaps the dog and a human are going to switch places mid trot down the street.”

READ | 'Fast & Furious 10': Helen Mirren’s viral pics from shooting confirms her franchise return

(Image: @Yoda4ever/Twitter)

READ | 'When your parents force you': Video of kid's lack of interest in kickboxing goes viral
READ | Post of woman's delivery instructions landing up on cake goes viral, draws funny reactions
READ | Video of dad teaching toddler how to make friends in life goes viral; Internet in awe
READ | Viral video of woman driving a truck thrills internet; Netizens call it 'inspirational'
First Published:
COMMENT