Watch Video Of Elephant Playing Peekaboo; Netizens Call It 'too Adorable'

Photos and videos of animals and their adorable antics are shared daily on different social media platforms. In a series of such videos, a short clip of an elephant shared by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a pioneer in the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants, has created a storm on the internet. In the latest video, it shows how elephants ‘play’ peekaboo--a form of game played with an infant. To play, one player hides their face, pops back into the view of the other, and says Peekaboo! Watch the elephants viral video here:

Kindani answers the most pressing question: how do #elephant play peekaboo? She is a warrior, having overcome being orphaned and pneumonia in early infancy. Read her story in full to see how we saved her: https://t.co/D9umwB1FJH pic.twitter.com/UKU5EX7LZK — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 16, 2021

As the video proceeds, the giant creature, which was rescued in 2018 from Meru National Park, was seen hiding from the trunk of a tree. Subsequently, she can be seen poping adorably back like a human baby playing Peekaboo. According to the Twitter post, Kindani (elephant), was named after a river that flows through Meru National Park and was recovered from pneumonia in her early infancy. "Kindani answers the most pressing question: how do #elephant play peekaboo? She is a warrior, having overcome being orphaned and pneumonia in early infancy,” they shared along with the video," said the zoo authorities.

Meanwhile, the video that was shared some days back is now viral on the microblogging site. As of now, the adorable video has garnered thousands of views and the count is still going on. The video has also garnered several tweets appreciating the zoo authorities and the playful nature of the giant mammal. "Aah, my sweet adopted girl Kindani. She is definitely a little warrior with all she has been through in her life. So pleased to see how well she is doing and has settled in with her family," read the comment of a Twitter user. "She gets caught and then hides her head behind the tree: I can't see you, so you can't see me! lol What a love bug," commented the other user.

Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals who we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another. pic.twitter.com/pTZgriAh44 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 1, 2021

This was not the first time when a zoo has shared videos of its animals. One such cute video of an elephant and a buffalo was shared some 17 days ago. The video depicts a lovely moment of interaction between an elephant named Ndotto and a buffalo named Ivia. In the video, it is seen that the elephant and buffalo were pushing one another with the help of their heads. Due to their height difference, the buffalo is seen to be pushing the elephant with support of the elephant’s chest.

The video turned amusing when the trunk of the elephant seemed to be stuck in the horns of the buffalo. The video was published on September 1 with the caption saying, “Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals who we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another.”

