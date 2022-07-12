WATCH: Video Of Goats Exemplifying Teamwork Inspires Netizens; 'Why Are We...'

Imitation is a type of behaviour that one animal copies from another. A viral video that shows a herd of goats carefully crossing an overflowing waterbody is going viral on the internet. In the video, the herd of goats can be seen cautiously jumping over concrete blocks and giving space to other goats as fast water gushes past them.

The video is not only worth watching but is also imparting many motivational and inspirational lessons to netizens.

Dipanshu Kabra, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer took to Twitter and shared the 15-second small video clip in which a herd of goats is seen crossing an overflowing waterbody. Sharing the video, Kabra captioned the post in Hindi and wrote, “Dusro ko sthan dekar hi aap aage badh sakte ho (Only by giving space to others, can you move ahead).”

Soon after the video was shared by the IPS officer, social media users have been sharing their opinions on what leadership looks like.

Internet takes inspiration from goats

After seeing the goats working so efficiently as a team, many social media users lauded the video saying that it sets a perfect example of teamwork and giving space to others to grow. One social media user shared another video depicting how a leader should act.

Taking inspiration from the video, another user wrote, “Teamwork is always beneficial.”

“Leader is the one who makes the Leaders!” said a third user.

Team work is always beneficial.😍 — LALIT MOHAN PANDEY (@lamp5284) July 11, 2022

Why are we not behaving like animals?? — Manaswini Samal (@ManaswiniSamal9) July 11, 2022