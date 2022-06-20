'The Boxing Kangaroo' has over the last few decades became a national symbol for Australia. The Boxing Kangaroo flag which has been in use since 1983, depicting a yellow-coloured kangaroo in a defensive position, wearing red boxing gloves, has found mention in several pop culture elements. Even before 1983, the comparison of a kangaroo with a professional boxer was fairly common around the world, particularly in Australia where kangaroo sightings are fairly common. The reason for this comparison can be perfectly seen in a recent viral video doing rounds on the internet.

The video in concern shows two kangaroos fighting each other in their enclosure at San Antonio Zoo in Texas. As seen in the video, Kangaroos, when defending themselves use their smaller forelegs to hold an attacker in place while using their claws to kick. Such fights look very similar to a fighter in a boxing ring.

As the video ends, one of the kangaroos was seen running away while the other one followed it. The video was shared by the CEO of the Zoo, Tim Morrow, on Twitter. Sharing the video, Morrow quipped, "Who wants some? MMA (Marsupial Martial Arts) (sic)". Watch the video below:

More about San Antonio Zoo in Texas

(Image: @MananaZoo/Twitter)