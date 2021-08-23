Watch: Video Of 'Milk Crate Challenge' Of A Man Garners Over 5 Million Views

Day by day, social media is becoming a crazy place where anything that goes viral sets off to be a trend. Recently, the most happening trend that is blowing social media is a challenge in which people are skillfully ascending and descending on an unsupported pile of milk crates. In a recent video, it is seen that a guy is taking part in the "Milk Crate Challenge" which has gone viral, with over 5 million views on Twitter.

On Sunday, Sir Veillance Studios, a multimedia production business, shared a video of a guy who strives to climb and descend a stairway made of plastic milk crates while reportedly rolling a weed joint without collapsing. After completing the challenge, when he climbed down, the guy was seen celebrating his success by lighting up the purported drug. In the clip, a smaller group can be seen standing around the boxes, applauding and cheering for the guy while recording him.

The video was uploaded with the caption, “A man by the name of White Mike has set a new world record, being the 1st person to complete the Milk Crate Challenge while rolling a blunt”.

Let’s take a look at the video:

The video instantly went viral and garnered over 186.4k likes and over 42.9k retweets. Several users have flooded the comments section where many has posted videos of people attempting this challenge and failed miserably.

One of the Twitter users has written, “Imma try it after you” while another has commented, “Most impressive part to me was this all only took 2 minutes”.

What is crate challenge?

As per the Complex website, the challenge has gained tremendous popularity during the last few days. People have started recording the challenge and uploading it on social media with the hashtag #MilkCrateChallenge. People have also started making big bets on who would accomplish the challenge.

On the other hand, not all participants are seen making their joints as they ascend and descend the milk box stairs in all of the videos provided. However, a series of films have resurfaced showcasing participants' unsuccessful tries to complete the exercise as they battle to keep their balance.

Several people have also termed #MilkCrateChallenge to plenty of other names such as #CrateChallenge and the #HoodOlympics in the videos.

How to perform crate challenge?

Basically, the milk crates are arranged in an up-and-down stairway form where the highest number of crates are put in the middle. To perform the challenge, one has to start to ascend from the first crate and climb to the maximum height which consists of seven crates in the middle, and then balance on the crates while going down. Although many have made it to the topmost level yet there are many unfortunate individuals who have failed to step down properly, as it's all downhill from there.

